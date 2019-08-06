Where will Lucas Joao fit in to this list of Sheffield Wednesday's most expensive player sales of all-time?
The impending departure of Lucas Joao, for between £5m and £7m to Reading, looks set to take a high ranking in the list of Sheffield Wednesday’s record player sales.
By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 13:30
This list, compiled by football transfer market experts at transfermarkt.co.uk, shows the club’s record departures including add-ons and would place a £7m total fee for Joao as the second-highest ever received by the Owls. But who is number one? Take a look.