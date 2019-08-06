Michail Antonio, Carlton Palmer and Chris Brunt feature in the top 20 player sales in Sheffield Wednesday's history.

Where will Lucas Joao fit in to this list of Sheffield Wednesday's most expensive player sales of all-time?

The impending departure of Lucas Joao, for between £5m and £7m to Reading, looks set to take a high ranking in the list of Sheffield Wednesday’s record player sales.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 13:30

This list, compiled by football transfer market experts at transfermarkt.co.uk, shows the club’s record departures including add-ons and would place a £7m total fee for Joao as the second-highest ever received by the Owls. But who is number one? Take a look.

1. = 20) John Harkes - £1.08m

A 90-cap USA international, Harkes left Wednesday for Derby for £1.08m in the 93/94 season. (transfermarkt.co.uk)

2. =20) Mel Sterland - £1.08m

Sheffield-born Sterland moved to Rangers for £1.08m in 88/89, later returning to Yorkshire with Leeds United. (transfermarkt.co.uk)

3. =20) Lee Grant - £1.08m

Goalkeeper Lee Grant signed for Burnley in 2010. He was last seen, incredibly, at Manchester United. (transfermarkt.co.uk)

4. 17) Gordon Watson - £1.31m

Striker Gordon Watson left Wednesday for Southampton for £1.31m in the 94/95 season. (transfermarkt.co.uk)

