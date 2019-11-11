GOALâ€¦.Morgan Fox celebrates his goal which looked like being the winnerâ€¦..Pic Steve Ellis

This is where Sheffield Wednesday will finish this season - according to Football Manager 2020

The wait is (almost) over. Football Manager - the enormously popular management game, notorious for its highly-addictive nature and ability to single-handedly destroy blossoming relationships - has returned, with the Beta edition of FM 2020 now available to play.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 11th November 2019, 5:01 pm

With Sheffield Wednesday holding aspirations of promotion – just for fun, we put the popular video game into auto-pilot mode – and simulated the Owls current Championship campaign. Click and scroll through the pages to see where Garry Monk's men finished:

1. Wigan Athletic (24th) - RELEGATED

P46 W10 D10 L26 GD-29 = 40 PTS

P46 W12 D8 L26 GD-22 = 44 PTS

Derby County (23rd) - RELEGATED

3. Luton Town (22nd) - RELEGATED

P46 W12 D11 L23 GD-27 = 47 PTS

4. Preston North End (21st)

P46 W11 D16 L19 GD-9 = 49 PTS

