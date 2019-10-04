Keiren Westwood was sent off for Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the season at Reading.

This is where Sheffield Wednesday rank among the DIRTIEST sides in the Championship this season

How ‘dirty’ are Sheffield Wednesday?

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 4th October 2019, 10:27 am
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 11:24 am

Courtesy of data from the FA Website, we've compared the Owls’ disciplinary record to the rest of the Championship. Here's how it works: caution = 4 points, denial of a goal scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions =10 pts and violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language =12 pts. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where each second-tier club ranks in order (includes Carabao Cup games)...

1. Brentford - 44 disciplinary points (24th)

11 games | 11 cautions | 0 dismissals

Photo: Alex Burstow

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Middlesbrough - 52 disciplinary points (23rd)

11 games | 13 cautions | 0 dismissal

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Luton Town - 56 disciplinary points (22nd)

13 games | 14 cautions | 0 dismissals

Photo: Stephen Pond

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Preston North End - 60 disciplinary points (21st)

13 games | 15 cautions | 0 dismissals

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6