When Sheffield Wednesday's squad report back for pre-season training
Sheffield Wednesday begin their preparations for the 2019/20 Championship season this week.
Steve Bruce's first-team squad will undergo medicals and fitness testing at the club's Middlewood Road training ground on Friday and Saturday.
After Owls in the Park on Sunday, Wednesday will fly out to Portugal for a 10-day warm-weather training camp. The Owls, currently operating under a soft transfer embargo due to filing their accounts late to the English Football League, face Shrewsbury Town in a open training session on Tuesday, July 9 at Estadio da Nora (7.00pm), Ferreiras, Albufeira.
Bruce said: "Pre-season will be a crucial time for us. I'm expecting the players to come back fully fit and be ready to go."
Following pre-announced friendlies against Lincoln City, Stocksbridge Park Steels and Northampton Town in England, the Owls head to Germany. They will spend six days in Hamburg as Bruce gears up for his full season in charge.
Wednesday will lock horns with fourth tier side VfB Lubeck on Friday, July 19 at Stadion Lohmuhle, kick-off 7pm, and then second-tier side Holstein Kiel at Holstein-Stadion, KO 2.30pm, on Sunday, July 21, as part of the trip.
Supporters are welcome at both matches with ticket details to be announced in due course.
Wednesday, who have agreed deals to sign defensive duo Julian Borner and Moses Odubajo, are expected to announce one more friendly, due to take place at Hillsborough, just before the start of the Championship season on August 3. Bruce's side open their campaign with a trip to Reading.