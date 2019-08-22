When Sheffield Wednesday skipper Tom Lees believes the Championship table will start to take shape
Owls captain Tom Lees claims the Championship table will only start to take shape in a couple of months time.
Wednesday are full of confidence after recording three wins from their opening four league fixtures. Tuesday's victory over Luton Town lifted Lee Bullen's side up to top spot, although Leeds United, Swansea City and Fulham have since leapfrogged them in the standings.
Centre-back Lees told The Star: "I think we will get a good gauge after 10 to 15 games of where we are at.
"But the target at a club like this, every season, is to be at the top end of the table challenging to go up and that is no different this year.
"We have got a good squad to do that and we have to keep our standards high as it is a long, long season.
"Aston Villa went up last year after going on a great run at the end and Fulham were 17th at Christmas the year before so you never know in this league."
The Owls, who have allowed full-back Matt Penney to join German club St. Pauli, managed by Jos Luhukay, on a season-long loan, return to action at Preston North End this weekend. After the trip to Deepdale, Bullen's men round off a busy August programme with a Carabao Cup tie against neighbours Rotherham United before a home meeting with Queens Park Rangers.
"We have got an identity of how we want to play and that's nice because we know what is coming and we are not going into the season thinking of how we are going to play or we need to go back to the drawing board," admitted Lees. "We are organised and we know how we want to play."
Meanwhile, Wednesday have sold-out their 2,552 ticket allocation for the second round League Cup tie at Rotherham next week.