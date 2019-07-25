When Sheffield Wednesday hope to make a managerial appointment
Sheffield Wednesday are keeping an open mind on the identity of their new boss.
The Championship club are seeking their fifth permanent manager in just over four years after Steve Bruce controversially quit to become Newcastle United's head coach last week. First-team coach Lee Bullen is currently in temporary charge.
But The Star understands the search for Bruce's replacement is well under way and that ideally the Owls would like to appoint a new manager before the start of the 2019/20 Championship season.
Wednesday, who face Reading at the Madejski Stadium in their league opener on Saturday, August 3, have already made contact with several potential candidates, including former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion chief Chris Hughton. It is also believed that Tony Pulis has been sounded out about the vacant managerial position.
The Owls have received over 100 applications for the Hillsborough vacancy, with a host of managers, both in and out of work, putting their hat in the ring for the role.
But it is believed that the club are looking at candidates, both home and abroad, with different age and experience profiles. Two of the previous three permanent managers Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has hired during his premiership have been from overseas in Carlos Carvalhal and Jos Luhukay.
Reports in Portugal have claimed Wolverhampton Wanderers assistant manager Rui Silva is on the Owls' radar. Silva, who has been at Molineux since Nuno Espirito Santo's arrival, is now as short as 9/4 to get the job with some bookmakers, the second favourite behind Gary Rowett.