What we expect to happen at Sheffield Wednesday on European transfer deadline day

The Owls had their soft transfer embargo lifted by the English Football League at the end of July and there have been a number of reinforcements at Hillsborough.

Massimo Luongo, Julian Borner, Kadeem Harris, Paul Jones and Moses Odubajo all completed permanent transfers to Wednesday this summer with David Bates and Jacob Murphy arriving on loan.

Almen Abdi, George Boyd, Gary Hooper, David Jones, Marco Matias and Daniel Pudil all left at the end of their contracts while Lucas Joao joined Reading for around £5 million.

Morgan Fox

Connor Kirby, Jack Stobbs, Joost van Aken, and Matt Penney are all on loan away from Hillsborough.

The European transfer window closes on Monday 2 September and there are still a few transfers that could take place on deadline day:

Morgan Fox

The defender has been the subject of interest from Sunderland with the Black Cats reportedly having at least one bid turned down for Fox.

It was reported that Sunderland were planning to return with a second offer for the 25-year-old but Lee Bullen has ruled out the sale of the former Wales under-21 international.

"He will not be going anywhere. No chance," Bullen said.

"We have one out and out left-back. We will not leave ourselves short."

Atdhe Nuhiu

The Sheffield Wednesday striker’s contract runs out at the end of this season and he has been linked with a possible move abroad this summer.

The 30-year-old had been linked with a move to Macedonian champions KF Shkendija in June and could still move abroad today.

However, Nuhiu came off the bench in Wednesday defeat at home to QPR and scored the winner in the Carabao Cup win over Rotherham so he looks to be staying put.

Youth loans

It seems that the most likely of any departure would be for a youth player to secure a loan deal move away from the club on deadline day.

Not only is it the final opportunity for many European sides to secure new recruits, but it is also the end of the window for teams in League One and in League Two.