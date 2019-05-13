What Steve Bruce thinks will be key for Sheffield Wednesday in the summer transfer market

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce is ready to play the long game in the transfer market as he attempts to strengthen his Owls squad.

Bruce, who officially began his Wednesday reign at the end of January, has stated he wants to make a minimum of six summer signings.

Owls boss Steve Bruce

With Michael Hector having returned to Chelsea following the end of his fruitful loan spell and Daniel Pudil on the way out, Bruce is keen to bolster the Owls' defensive department. The Championship club remain hopeful of finalising a deal Arminia Bielefeld captain Julian Borner and are also understood to have held discussions with former Brentford full-back Moses Odubajo.

"We would all like to get business done early but sometimes it is difficult, especially with the big clubs," Bruce told The Star. "The Premier League clubs don't make their mind up on certain players until they name their 25-man squads so sometimes you have to be a bit patient to wait to see what you can get and that is what we do.

"We are not going to sign anyone for the sake of it."

Bruce insists patience will be key for Wednesday with their summer recruitment drive

He said: "At Aston Villa last year, we signed Tammy Abraham on deadline day and look at how well he has done.

"This club also had to wait until the final day to get Michael Hector and Josh Onomah (from Premier League clubs) in the August transfer window. That is usually the way the big clubs work. They see how they get on in pre-season and what they have got and then they go from there."

