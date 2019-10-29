What Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan has had to say on his club form and the prospect of a Scotland recall

Owls midfielder Liam Palmer

More than two years have passed since the 29-year-old last played for his country when the Scots were held to a 2-2 draw with Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier.

Bannan never played under former boss Alex McLeish and has yet to be selected by Steve Clarke.

Scott McTominay of Manchester United, Aston Villa’s John McGinn, Norwich City’s Kenny McLean, Celtic's Callum McGregor and Sheffield United's John Fleck were preferred to Bannan in the midfield engine room in Clarke's most recent squad for their clashes with Russia and San Marino.

"Steve Clarke spoke to me in the last squad about being on standby and filling out a visa for Russia in case there were injuries but it is what it is," Bannan told The Star. "If I don't get called up, I don't get called up.

"Obviously I want to go and play for my country but I am just concentrating on my club football.

"It has actually been nice in the last few internationals having a break and recovering and getting ready for the league games at Sheffield Wednesday.

"But like I say, there is no better feeling than representing your country. If the call comes, I would definitely go and try and force my way into the team.

"Right now, I am enjoying my club football. I have not been great in the last couple of weeks so I will probably be out of the next squad as well.

"I need to try and perform a little bit better. I have not been brilliant. We will just see what happens."

Scotland's hopes of automatic European Championship 2020 qualification were extinguished earlier this month when they were trounced 4-0 at Russia.

But Clarke's men restored some pride by thumping minnows San Marino six nil to move up to fourth in Group I.

Wednesday full-back Liam Palmer played in both internationals to take his cap haul to three. He was the sole Owls player in the squad, with Bannan, Steven Fletcher, Jordan Rhodes and Hamburg loanee David Bates all overlooked.