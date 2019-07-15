What Sheffield Wednesday may do after Steve Bruce ‘resigns’ ahead of Newcastle United move

It has been widely reported this morning that Bruce has handed in his resignation in writing this morning, alongside his assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

However, The Star has revealed it’s very much a case of ‘as you were’ from Sheffield Wednesday this morning.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The club are yet to confirm any notice of the resignations, which reportedly arrive amid boardroom negotiations to agree a compensation package for the seemingly Newcastle United-bound trio.

If the club confirms that Bruce has resigned then there are options available to Sheffield Wednesday.

Bruce resigned from Crystal Palace in November 2001 to force through a move to Birmingham City.

However, Palace chairman Simon Jordan refused to accept Bruce’s resignation, effectively suspended him.

Palace won a temporary injunction preventing Bruce from leaving the club without serving a nine-month notice period.

Eventually, the dispute went to London’s High Court where a judge ruled that Bruce must stay at Palace until January 14 when the case due to return to court.

However, the dispute was resolved a week later when Trevor Francis was appointed as Bruce’s successor, after he was sacked by Birmingham to make way for the 58-year-old.

It was reported that Crystal Palace wanted £1m in compensation for Steve Bruce to go to Birmingham with later reports stating they eventually received £500,000.

As compensation was eventually agreed, the High Court case was cancelled.

If Sheffield Wednesday were to do similar, they would remove Bruce from control of first-team affairs and place him on ‘gardening leave’ for the notice period within his contract.

This would mean he is still employed by the club but could not work for another unless compensation is paid.

Bruce took charge of Saturday’s 3-1 friendly win at Lincoln City, where he confirmed to the media that he had spoken to Newcastle, but that the matter was between the two clubs to sort out. It came after an irate supporter confronted him in the dugout ahead of the match.

The 58-year-old former Sunderland manager said: "For me, at this particular moment, there is nothing really to talk about until the two clubs reach some sort of compromise," he said. "I've had a conversation [with Newcastle].

"It's happening so quickly that I've got to take stock of the whole situation. It's in the hands of both clubs and we'll see what develops over the next 24 to 48 hours.

"The clubs have got to agree before any discussions and all the rest of it. Let's see what happens, I cannot really comment any more than that.

"Out of respect I thought it was only right to go and talk [to Newcastle], it was over with before it started, thankfully the chairman [Dejphon Chansiri] gave me permission to go and have a conversation.

"I don't really want to talk about dream jobs and all the rest of it, it's a bit pie in the sky at the moment, I'm the Sheffield Wednesday manager and I have to respect that.