What Sheffield Wednesday fans should expect from pre-season opponents Espanyol
Spanish outfit Espanyol will be Sheffield Wednesday’s opposition this weekend as the Owls’ pre-season preparations enter their final stages.
The hosts will be without back-up goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith for the match, with an otherwise full squad available for what is Wednesday’s first and only friendly outing at Hillsborough this season. It takes place on Sunday, with a 3pm kick-off.
Espanyol, the local rivals of European giants Barcelona, will arrive in south Yorkshire fresh off a Europa League qualifier against part-timers Stjarnan – who finished third in the Icelandic top tier – this evening. With the return leg in Iceland taking place next Thursday, it is not known how strong a side the Spanish outfit will put out this weekend.
They finished an impressive seventh in last season’s La Liga, a position accelerated by a run of only two defeats in their last 16 league games, including an eye-catching 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in May.
Forward Borja Iglesias is their main man and scored 20 goals in that campaign, with Sergi Darder and Pablo Piatti offering goalscoring support. Former QPR playmaker Esteban Granero may also feature.
The match will cap off a promising pre-season for Wednesday in which they have lost only one of their five outings.
Tickets for Sunday’s match are still available and are priced as follows:
Adults: £15
Under 21s and over 65s: £10
Under 17s: £5