What Sheffield Wednesday chief Garry Monk had to say on promoting youth

Monk, now in his fifth job in management after spells at Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, has a track record of promoting young players.

Ronaldo Vieira progressed through into the first-team ranks at Elland Road under Monk's watch while the likes of Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier and Lewis Wing featured during his time with Boro.

"I have always used young players at every club I have been at," Monk told The Star. "I have always promoted that.

Owls boss Garry Monk

"Young players have made their debuts, played games and gone on to have careers.

"The point of a manager when you use young players is not just to put them in for the sake of it. Some clubs like to do that for the PR side of it but my job as a manager is to have a good look at young players.

"There is no better feeling than giving a young player an opportunity."

A number of youngsters, including exciting midfielder Conor Grant, have trained with Wednesday's first-team squad since Monk's arrival.

The 40-year-old, appointed as Owls boss less than a fortnight ago as a replacement for Steve Bruce, said: "I was a young player at one point. You need an opportunity but my job is to put them in when I think they are ready and can do no harm to themselves.

"Some clubs just like the PR side of it when they have got five or six young players playing but you never see them again whereas I don't do that and my track record proves that.

"I have had a lot of young players that have played for me and made their debuts or whatever and they are still playing now. Even if it is not at the same club, they have gone on to play many games and that is the key when I work with young players.