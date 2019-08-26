What Sheffield Wednesday boss Lee Bullen hates to do after a bad result

Still hurting after a disappointing result at Preston North End, you could have forgiven Bullen for spending a glorious Sunday afternoon with his young family.

But instead the Scot gave up his precious time to support the annual Nigel Goodinson Memorial Cup and Family Fun Day, which was staged at Handsworth Football Club's ground.

Nigel Goodinson passed away aged 58 in April, 2017 after collapsing while watching his beloved Wednesday at home to Derby County.

Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen

"It was one of them where you have just lost a game on a Saturday; I hate going out and trying to show my face (after a defeat) because I am so disappointed but I just thought I would front up and go along," said Bullen, who was invited to attend the event by Nigel's son Ryan.

"It was a beautiful day, a lovely turn-out and there were a lot of Wednesdayites and United fans there.

"It sometimes regrounds you when you see things like that. It was the first time I had met Ryan's mum and grandmother.

"It makes you think about what these people have gone through over the last two to three years.

"It recalibrates the brain a little bit when you see that type of thing and what supporters have dealt with in that scenario.

"I'm not saying you get over a defeat by doing that all the time but it resets you and refocuses you again for your next game."

As Bullen has repeatedly pointed out, he regards Wednesday as his club and it hits him hard when results do not go their way.

He said: "It (Preston) was more frustration than anything else and the players were exactly the same on the bus and it was very subdued.

"You reassess your own decision-making and your own choices as a coach. You speak to your fellow coaches and try and analyse and think 'what could we have done differently? Could we have changed the formation or used different personnel or whatever?'

"Ultimately, hindsight is a great thing. You just have to learn from it, deal with it and move on and try and reinvigorate everyone again."

"I am still loving the job," continued Bullen. "It affects us as much as everybody else out there when you don't get the right result."

Bullen's men will be seeking to return to winning ways in the Carabao Cup when they take on Rotherham United at the ASSEAL New York Stadium.

Wednesday received a bye into the second round after the English Football League ejected Bury from the competition after the crisis-hit Lancashire club were unable to provide proof of their financial viability. The opening round encounter was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 13.

The Millers had also been due to play Bury in League One at home last week but the EFL postponed the fixture.

When the Owls were last paired in the League Cup format with their local rivals, Rotherham triumphed on their own turf 2-1 in August 2013.

"I'm sure they want to beat us as much as we want to beat them," said Bullen. "It is a tough, tough game for us.

"It will be a great occasion. I believe we have sold-out our allocation.

"It is a great opportunity for the players to put themselves in the shop window and play in front of a proper Wednesday following, play a local rival and play against a team that has given us trouble in the last few seasons."

Although Bullen is keen to progress into Wednesday night's third round draw, he is set to rest key personnel with one eye on Saturday's Championship showdown with Queens Park Rangers.

Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson, Kieran Lee, Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher could all be omitted. The likes of Cameron Dawson, Dominic Iorfa, David Bates, Adam Reach, Massimo Luongo, Joey Pelupessy, Fernando Forestieri, Atdhe Nuhiu and Jordan Rhodes are in line to be involved.