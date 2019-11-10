What Sheffield Wednesday ace Fernando Forestieri had to say about Swansea City's late equaliser

Owls striker Fernando Forestieri

Watford loanee Wilmot turned in Matty Grimes' corner deep into added on time to deny Wednesday a deserved victory at Hillsborough.

Andre Ayew gave the Swans a 32nd minute lead only for the Owls to stage a stunning late fightback, with Forestieri and Morgan Fox netting to turn the contest on its head.

But Wilmot notched his second goal in his last three appearances to preserve the visitors unbeaten away record.

Yet Forestieri claimed Wilmot's strike ought to have been chalked off, arguing that Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood was impeded from the corner.

"Westy was fouled from the corner kick at the end," Forestieri told The Star. "Someone pushed him and then they scored.

"But we should have marked better and everyone should have been focused to finish the job off."

Forestieri, a second half replacement for Atdhe Nuhiu, levelled things up in the 81st minute, bundling in Kieran Lee's neat pull back after Freddie Woodman could only Adam Reach's fierce shot. It was the Argentine-born star's first goal in seven months.

He admitted: "I was very happy to score. I am happy to get some minutes in my legs.

"I need to keep going and when I get a chance I need to try and play well and help the team."

The stalemate means the Owls enter the third international break lying in seventh spot, just a point outside the play-off places.