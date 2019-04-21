What Michael Hector thinks Sheffield Wednesday must address to kick on

Centre-back Michael Hector has urged the Owls to finish the 2018/19 campaign on a positive note.

Wednesday, who entertain high-flying Bristol City on Easter Monday, are currently in 11th position with three matches left to play.

Picking up just one point from their recent fixtures against automatic promotion contenders Leeds United and Norwich City has all but killed off the Owls' hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs.

But Hector, who is scheduled to return to parent club Chelsea in the summer following the expiry of his loan deal, says Wednesday are determined to end a rollercoaster season with a flourish.

On the prospect of facing Bristol City, Hector told The Star: "It is going to be another tough game. They are fighting for that final play-off spot.

"It is very tight between them, Middlesbrough and Derby.

"We want to finish the season on a high."

Although Wednesday were held to a draw at Carrow Road on Friday night, Steve Bruce's outfit acquitted themselves well against the league leaders.

It took a sublime, controversial free kick deep into added on time from Mario Vancic to prevent the Owls from recording a surprise away win.

"We know the quality we have in the squad," said Hector. "It is just about consistently playing that way throughout the season.

"We put a run together before the Aston Villa game. Even the Aston Villa game we should have got something from that.

"We know we have the quality. It is just about consistency and doing it throughout the whole season and we have not done that."