What Lee Bullen told the Sheffield Wednesday dressing room at half time to inspire Luton Town win
Sheffield Wednesday moved top of the Championship, albeit temporarily, with victory over Luton Town on Tuesday night.
Kadeem Harris's second-half tap-in was enough to seal the points for Lee Bullen's side during a gritty game at Hillsborough.
The win did little to dampen Bullen's hopes of getting the Wednesday hot seat full time after recording three wins from four games.
But, the caretaker manager had a job on his hands at half-time after an uninspiring first half with some fans booing the side off.
Wednesday looked a different side in the second-half and took the lead when Harris pounced nine minutes after the restart.
Speaking after the game, Bullen revealed that he took the opportunity at half-time to address Wednesday's style of play.
He told the side that they needed to change their balance of play and 'change the way we were doing things' to lift the crowd.
He said: "We didn’t have the balance of the play we wanted so we had to adjust for the second half and that worked for us. We needed to lift the crowd.
"Those three points prove another side that we have in that changing room. We had to change the way we were doing things and we got better and better in the second half.
"It’s a good start, two clean sheets at home which is brilliant. It’s positive. We know there will be ups and downs, but it’s important we all stick together and if we do that, I don’t think we will be far away.
"Luton played well in the first half. We seemed to be a yard off in the midfield area. We tweaked things at half-time and it paid dividends."