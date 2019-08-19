Liam Palmer battles for the ball with Kazenga Lua-Lua

What is Sheffield Wednesday's recent record against Luton Town?

Luton Town will arrive at Hillsborough with the better of the two teams’ record in the fixture, with the Owls having achieved only one win in their last 10 clashes, stretching back to 1992.

By Alex Miller
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 13:31

That win came in the most match-up, however, a 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win secured by Atdhe Nuhiu’s strike as recently as January 15 of this year. Here’s what happened in the last 10 matches between the two sides.

1. Luton 0 Owls 1 - Jan 15 2019

An Atdhe Nuhiu strike from a Steven Fletcher knock-down on 46 minutes put Wednesday through to the FA Cup fourth round at Kenilworth Road.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Owls 0 Luton 0 - Jan 5 2019

Nathan Jones' Luton got plaudits for their display in a goalless draw at Hillsborough, earning an FA Cup third round replay.

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Luton 3 Owls 2 - Feb 20 2007

Wednesday defender Tommy Spurr (pictured here playing against Charlton) scored an own goal as the Hatters took the lead three times to win 3-2 in the Championship.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Owls 0 Luton 1 - August 8 2006

Glenn Whelan (above) put in a hard-working performance but was unable to stop Wednesday falling to a 1-0 Hillsborough defeat.

Photo: Jamie McDonald

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3