What is Sheffield Wednesday's recent record against Luton Town?
Luton Town will arrive at Hillsborough with the better of the two teams’ record in the fixture, with the Owls having achieved only one win in their last 10 clashes, stretching back to 1992.
By Alex Miller
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 13:31
That win came in the most match-up, however, a 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win secured by Atdhe Nuhiu’s strike as recently as January 15 of this year. Here’s what happened in the last 10 matches between the two sides.