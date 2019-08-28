"What does Forestieri have to do?": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to the team news ahead of Rotherham United clash
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen has made nine changes to his side to take on Rotherham United, and fans have reacted with predictable passion.
By Alex Miller
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 19:07
The exclusion of Fernando Forestieri seems to have irked a few, with some happy Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo will make his debut.
With so many bit-part players so far always likely to get a run-out this evening, confirmation of the side was always going to get a reaction.
The team in full: Dawson; Iorfa, Bates, Thorniley, Fox; Murphy, Luongo, Pelupessy, Winnall; Nuhiu, Rhodes.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Subs: Jones, Harris, Bannan, Lees, Baker, Grant, Forestieri.