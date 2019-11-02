"We've only got ourselves to blame": Garry Monk bemoans lack of concentration in late defeat at Blackburn Rovers

Garry Monk said his players only have themselves to blame for their late defeat at Blackburn Rovers

The Owls went into the last five minutes leading in a tight affair but lost out after a whirlwind final stage saw them lose 2-1.

And Monk admitted the blame lays at their own door, having shipped the two goals in tired defensive phases.

“We had our moments, they had some of theirs,” he said. “It was a very well competed game.

“We have ourselves to blame. That lack of concentration in the last five minutes proved costly. But that’s something we have to deal with and take on the chin.”

The game was nip-and-tuck with both sides trading chances, but neither were able to take the game by the bootlaces. It was Blackburn’s first win in seven matches.

Monk said: “For the game we had planned for, the conditions and the type of team we were playing, it was exactly what we prepared for.

“To be in the position we wanted to be in in the 85th minute, of course it’s hugely disappointing to give up those three points as we did.

“For that five minute period we lost concentration, made a couple of individual mistakes and paid the price. I’m hugely disappointed.

“We worked incredibly hard to put ourselves into the position we were in.