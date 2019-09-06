''We're on our way!': Sheffield Wednesday fans react as ex-Leeds boss Garry Monk is unveiled
Garry Monk has officially been unveiled as Sheffield Wednesday’s new manager.
The former Leeds United boss stormed to the top of the bookmakers’ favourites list this morning and it became apparent at lunchtime that he had been chosen as the man to take the Owls hotseat. Indeed, it is a fairly positive reaction from Wednesday fans – here is the best of the reaction from social media: