Wednesday duo need your votes after nomination for Championship player of the month award

Sheffield Wednesday pair Steven Fletcher and Barry Bannan have been nominated for a Championship player of the month prize.

By Alex Miller
Monday, 7th October 2019, 12:30 pm
The Scottish duo, who have been instrumental in the Owls’ positioning just outside the division’s play-off spots, have been praised in recent weeks for their ‘telepathic’ partnership.

Fletcher has five goals already this season, while Bannan is among the Championship’s most creative players, having supplied more chances than all but four of his rivals.

The award requires votes from fans – with the player gathering the most votes crowned the winner of the PFA Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month Award. Votes can be cast following the link HERE.

Also nominated for the award are Wigan’s Chay Dunkley, Fulham’s Tom Cairney, Hull’s Jordy de Wijs and QPR’s Nakhi Wells.

Sheffield Wednesday duo Steven Fletcher and Barry Bannan are up against four other Championship stars.