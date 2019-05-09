'We want you to stay!': Sheffield Wednesday fans beg loan star Rolando Aarons to remain at Hillsborough

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday's loan star Rolando Aarons is set to return to parent club Newcastle United after a decent spell in the Championship with Steve Bruce's side.

The 23-year-old winger posted what appeared to be a goodbye message on Twitter earlier this afternoon sparking comments from Owls fans.

Aarons, a former Bristol City youth team player, signed on loan from the Magpies on transfer deadline day in January and made his debut in a 0-0 draw against Stoke City at the end of March.

Incredibly, since making his debut for Wednesday, the former England U20 international has never been on the losing side in Owls colours.

His record stands at five wins and six draws in his 11 Championship appearances, making him a popular figure amongst fans.

And judging by his latest tweet, Sheffield Wednesday and their loyal army of supporters have made an impression on the young loan star.

Could a potential summer deal be on the cards? Much still remains unclear.

Here's how Owls fans reacted to Aarons' potentially having played his last game for the club.

@0H2001: “Awh please stay”

@DJBOBBYORANGE: “Back again next season @RolandoAarons with your mate @LazaarAchraf?”

@sarahwilcock82: “going by the tweet, he's not coming back! good luck Rolando, pity we didn't get to see more of you play.”

@HuttonKeely: “Thank you for your help and good luck for your upcoming future”

@Shandypants77: “Good luck fella, Be nice to have u back in blue n white but that message doesn’t seem that’s the case”

@RP8847: “Great potential and enjoyable to watch. I personally hope your back but worried about injury’s”

@jehall84: “Doesn’t sound good from a Wednesday point of view. Best of luck with your career and thanks for everything in S6.”

@Danfudge: “Cheers Roley, you’re welcome back any time”

@AndrewDykes10: “All the best, thanks for the shifts you put in”

@Mark_D_Gillott: "You were very good for us. Enjoyed watching you play. Good luck for wherever you go next"

@callyowl: "Good luck, be nice if we could sign you"

@edders18: "we want you to stay!"

@ftblAIex: "Hope we see you again some time, all the best"