‘We’re all Sheffield aren’t we?’ Fundraising page set up for city hospice after Sheffield United fans arrange plane banner to fly over Hillsborough

Fans on both sides of Sheffield’s footballing divide have been asked to unite for charity after a Sheffield United fan launched a fundraising campaign to fly a banner over Hillsborough this weekend.

The Blades secured promotion to the Premier League after beating Ipswich Town 2-0 on Saturday and Leeds United’s draw with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough. Picture: Steve Ellis

One fan set up a Go Fund Me page seeking donations to raise £780 to pay for a plane to fly a banner over Hillsborough during Wednesday’s game against Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

But now, Wednesdayite James Lindsay has set up a page seeking donations for St Luke’s Hospice, which has already raised more than £500 in just a few hours.

He said: “The point is we’re all Sheffield aren’t we? There are more important things than rivalry and flying a plane over a stadium.

“I saw that St Luke's were doing a collection at the game on Sunday so thought this would help them out.”

So far £810 has been raised for the banner to fly over Hillsborough with the rest of the money being donated to the Children’s Hospital.

A message on the group reads: “We’re there! Massive thanks to everyone who has contributed.

“This Gofundme is staying open till 12pm Saturday so any more donations over the required amount will go to the Children’s Hospital.

“Please continue to donate, you’ll still be part of the fund paying for the plane as well as donating to a worthy cause too. UTB”

Sheffield United can still win the Championship title this Sunday if they beat Stoke City away and hope Norwich City lose away at Aston Villa.

For more information on the St Luke's Hospice fundraising page visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wereallsheffieldarentwe