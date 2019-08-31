"We need to create a tough atmosphere": Sheffield Wednesday midfielder on what QPR will offer in their Championship clash
A change in QPR’s style of play could allow Sheffield Wednesday to be more aggressive themselves, according to their midfielder Adam Reach.
The Rs have adopted a more expansive style this season since the appointment of Mark Warburton and are expected to stick to their guns at Hillsborough today.
Forward Jordan Hugill, on loan from West Ham, is the centrefold to their attack and already has three Championship goals to his name.
Reach said: “They’ve changed slightly the way they play this season, with Warburton, I think they’re going to try to be a possession-based team.
“We need to respect them and do what we want to do and if we get back to the intensity that we’ve shown in previous games then I think we’ll be OK.”
Wednesday are yet to concede a goal at home this season and have two wins from two – against Barnsley and Luton Town. A positive home record is vital, Reach says, if Wednesday are to follow through on their ambitions of a top-six finish.
“I think it’s important if you want to be successful in this division then your home form needs to be good,” he said.
“We need to create a tough atmosphere for teams to come to and I think Hillsborough has always had that. We’ve won every game at home so far and we want to continue that. If we win on Saturday it’s been a good start to the season.”
Though it is expected that Warburton’s team will come to play, the Wednesday players have been known to ‘dog it out’ this season when things haven’t been quite so aesthetically pleasing.
Reach said: “If they play a little bit more expansively then it allows us to do the same. But I know this division pretty well now and a lot of games do turn into that scrappy affair and we’ll be ready for that.
“Ideally we’ll play some nice football and win it that way but if we’ve got to do it the ugly way like we have done previously – like the Luton one and from what I heard about Rotherham – then we’re more than capable of winning that way as well.”