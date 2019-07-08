'We must focus on ourselves next season,' insists Sheffield Wednesday's Matt Penney
Matt Penney says Sheffield Wednesday must focus on themselves if they are to realise their promotion dream next season.
Expectation levels have soared at Hillsborough following the Owls' strong end to the 2018/19 campaign.
Manager Steve Bruce lifted Wednesday from the lower reaches of the Championship up to 12th. His team even flirted with a late top-six challenge.
So all eyes will be on the Owls when they kick off the new season with a trip to Reading at the beginning of next month.
But Penney insists Wednesday need to concentrate on what they can control rather than paying too much attention to rest of the competition.
The 21-year-old told The Star: "I am not really focusing on other teams. We have to focus on ourselves. With the players we have got, we should be up there challenging this season, no matter what.
"We just need to be more consistent. Hopefully I can get in the team, prove myself and the team can be consistent. If we are consistent, I don't see why we can't be up there."
Versatile ace Penney is expected to be given a run-out in the Owls' practice match against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday evening as they round off their warm-weather training camp in Portugal. The fixture takes place at the Estadio da Nora, Ferreiras, Albufeira, kick-off 7pm. Supporters are welcome and tickets are priced at 10 euros for adults and five euros for Under-12s.
Bruce's squad return to the UK on Wednesday and are scheduled to play friendlies with Lincoln City, Stocksbridge and Northampton Town before heading back across Europe for a six-day stint in Germany.
Meanwhile, the Owls’ Yorkshire derby trip to Huddersfield Town, which was due to take place on Saturday September 14, will now be staged on Sunday, September 15, kick-off 12 noon, after being selected for Sky television coverage.