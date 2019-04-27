Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has admitted that his side made costly mistakes in their 3-3 draw with Preston North End at Deepdale.

The Owls went 2-0 down in the first half after miscommunication allowed Jayden Stockley to net for the home side, before a Tom Lees own goal doubled their advantage.

Owls Manager Steve Bruce........Pic Steve Ellis

Bruce’s men were quicker out of the blocks after half time though as Barry Bannan pulled one back, before Preston’s third from Alan Browne.

Headers from Fernado Forestieri and Atdhe Nuhiu tied things up though as the draw ended Wednesday’s hopes of reaching the play-offs this season.

Speaking to the media after the match, Bruce said: “All the supporters wanted to see a response from the team and they certainly give it in the second half.

“To come back twice from two goals down shows that little bit of determination and desire they have got to get us to where we are.

“They have been terrific, it was an awful day for it for both sets of defenders and goalkeepers it's awful conditions and swirling wind but we could have won it in the end.

“A big thank you to the supporters who travelled, thousands of them.

“We made mistakes and that’s what we’ve tightened up. We made mistakes for the first goal and the second, two people for the first one lose the header and don’t do the basics right and the second one was a calamity.

“There were a few words said and then in the second half if we did the basics right and asked them a question I thought we still threw it at them with ten men.”

Nuhiu’s introduction from the bench looked an inspired move from Bruce as the big forward assisted Forestieri’s goal before using his strength to nod home the equaliser.

“When you are chasing the game you go a little bit direct and put it into him and you know what – there’s nothing wrong with that,” Bruce said.

“Everyone wants to play lovely, open, attacking football but sometimes you just put it into the box and ask the big man to get on the end of it.”