Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce says injured Dominic Iorfa and Barry Bannan both want to train today but are doubts for tomorrow’s match against Leeds United.

Both players were injured in last weekend’s match against Aston Villa as Bannan suffered a hamstring injury, while Iorfa has a hip complaint.

Bruce said that both players are keen to train today, as he also expects Sam Hutchinson to return from illness.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Leeds clash, he said: “We will see how they are this morning, they have got to be touch and go.

“They both want to take part in the training session which is good.

“I can’t name the team like the Leeds manager has. I could, but it’ll not be far short of what we played the other night.”

Rolando Aarons, who has missed Wednesday’s last two matches with an ankle injury, is expected to return to training today as the Owls chief also revealed Tottenham loanee Josh Onomah has also recently made a comeback.

The midfielder, who has spent time on the sidelines with two hamstring injuries this season, had suffered an elbow dislocation in training.

On the prospect of Aarons’ return, Bruce said: “He is going to try and train today but that will be his first time in two weeks, two and a half week so we will see how he is.

“Bannan will train, Iorfa will train. We haven’t got many. Onomah will train as well .We have got 26 training I think.

“Hutchinson is ok, we have got 26 training, it’s good.”