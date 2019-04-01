Under-23s boss Neil Thompson was left ruing a costly defensive lapse in concentration as Sheffield Wednesday suffered a narrow home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Substitute Brennan Johnson's 51st minute strike sentenced the Owls to back-to-back defeats in the Professional Development League 2 North table.

Sheffield Wednedsday FC u23s v Nottingham Forest U23s. Ash Baker. Picture Scott Merrylees

Johnson scrambled the ball home in from close range to settle a scrappy contest at Middlewood Road.

Thompson told The Star: "It was a tight game. There was not a lot in it.

"There weren't a lot of chances at either end. They maybe had a little spell 10 to 15 minutes before half-time where the keeper got worked but there was nothing in it.

"I thought we were probably in the ascendancy in the second half but we didn't work their keeper enough. We just needed a bit more quality in the final third.

"You know you are always going to get a tough game against Forest. They are a physical, aggressive side.

"It was a nip and tuck game but we unfortunately ended up on the wrong side of it.

"It was a scrappy goal. We have given too many easy goals away this season."

After a sluggish opening, Forest finished the first half on the front foot. Jayden Richardson and Victor Sodinde both forced Cameron McCulloch into action while midfielder Kostas Megaritis curled a right foot shot narrowly over from just outside the penalty area.

Alex Mighten fired just wide after half-time but the visitors pressure paid off as Johnson lashed the ball home after Wednesday failed to deal with a low cross.

The Owls, featuring Everton trialist Daniel Bramall, improved after the introduction of striker Preslav Borukov but struggled to break down Forest's well-organised defence.

The closest they came to grabbing an equaliser was in the 85th minute when Alex Hunt fired straight at Luke Steele after good play by Ash Baker.

Defeat extends Wednesday's winless run to three matches. Thompson's men return to action at home Watford next Monday.

Owls: McCulloch; Baker, Pudil, Thorniley, West; Bramall (Grant 57), Lee, Hunt, Kirby, Preston (Shaw 57); Damba (Borukov 71). Substitutes: Brennan, Render.