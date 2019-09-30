We asked a Hull City writer: What should Sheffield Wednesday expect of the Tigers ahead of their midweek clash?

Hull City's Jarrod Bowen celebrates his equaliser against Wigan.

But what should Wednesday expect from the Tigers and how have they been settling in under former Doncaster manager Grant McCann?

We asked Hull Daily Mail football writer Jonty Colman for the inside track on all things Hull ahead of the Championship clash.

Hull are 16th in the table. How have things gone this season so far?

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performances have been there but results haven't. On Saturday, they conceded in stoppage time in their 2-2 draw with Cardiff City, which ultimately surrendered two points. The Tigers are yet to score a league goals from any of their strikers in nine league matches and whilst they haven't lost in any of their last four league games, only one of them resulted in victory.

Grant McCann is well-known in south Yorkshire after his work at Doncaster. How has he settled into life in Hull?

It didn't take long for him to implement his style. He wants attacking football, aggression and entertainment, which is definitely on show every week. He has high ambitions, he wants to reach the play-offs and he won't be happy with City's points total so far.

Has he made any major changes?

Under Adkins, it was mainly a 4-2-3-1 which has now switched to a 4-3-3. Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki have more license to score goals from wide areas and it is working for them, having netted nine in all competitions already combined. Kevin Stewart has also risen in form, making himself the midfield metronome in this team.

What style of play is McCann likely to lay out for the visit of Wednesday?

Expect Wednesday to see a lot of the ball. Even at home, City have had less than half of the possession in almost all of their games so far.

What do you think the key battle will be tomorrow evening?

Steven Fletcher v Jordy de Wijs will be interesting to watch, two physical players that can make or break this game for either side. De Wijs has been in great form this month and scored his first of the season at the weekend.

Who are the Hull players to look out for?

Bowen and Grosicki need no introduction. Two excellent wingers that know how to get themselves in amongst the goals. Grosicki has scored in his last four matches, three of those being free-kicks.

What are Hull's aspirations this season? Are they likely to achieve them?