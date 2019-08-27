We asked a Rotherham United writer what Sheffield Wednesday should expect ahead of their Carabao Cup clash

The Millers, in League One after relegation from the Championship last time out, haven’t played since August 17 after postponements to their fixtures against Bury and Portsmouth.

But what should Wednesday expect from the promotion candidates? We asked Rotherham writer Jonathan Veal how their south Yorkshire rivals are shaping up.

It could be said that Rotherham are in a false position having only played three games so far this season. How are they looking?

It's still only early days, and having two games postponed hasn't helped, but it has been a promising start, winning three of their four games including the Carabao Cup game at Shrewsbury. There has been a lot of upheaval over the summer so the team is still settling.

Will they benefit from the time off they've had or would they rather have played?

They could well have benefited from the rest as the early season is a packed schedule with midweek games for most of the first month, so it will just give them that chance to refresh. But when you are winning you will always want to be playing games.

What is Rotherham's style of play? Who are they players that really make the Millers tick?

Clark Robertson celebrates after putting the Millers ahead against Wigan earlier this month.

Paul Warne has adopted a new style of 4-3-3 this season and it is a really attacking formation. The front three, usually Freddie Ladapo, Kyle Vassell and Michael Smith, will all interchange and will press to try and win the ball back high in the pitch.

They're closing on three new signings - are Rotherham still a work in progress at this stage?

Yes, it already has been a summer of change following relegation last year, but Warne wants some more additions to strengthen his squad. It might take some time for them all to blend in, so there are going to be some bumps. It might not be until the autumn that they begin to find their full groove.

Should we expect a full-strength Millers on Wednesday?

Yes, only Billy Jones and Carlton Morris are out injured so with over 10 days since their last game, Warne will go strong.

It's a South Yorkshire derby. How important is a tie with Sheffield Wednesday to Rotherham fans?

It's the main rivalry. The Millers do not have a good record at home to Sheffield Wednesday, especially in recent years, where Wednesday have scored a lot of late goals to steal points. The fans would love nothing more than to get a win.

What are the Millers' aspirations this season? Will they achieve them?