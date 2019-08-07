We asked a QPR writer what Sheffield Wednesday fans should expect from Massimo Luongo

Massimo Luongo is on his way to Sheffield Wednesday.

Luongo, 26, was understood to be undergoing a medical with Wednesday this morning.

But what can the Hillsborough faithful expect from the all-action midfield man? We asked Phil Spencer, sometime QPR writer for football.london, what Luongo will bring to the table

How would you sum up Luongo's style of play?

Massimo Luongo is a typical box-to-box midfielder. He appears small and stocky on the pitch but uses that physicality to compete in the middle of the park and loves using his strength to power forward to break out of midfield to join the attack.

What are his strengths and weaknesses?

He’s certainly a reliable player and one who has been a mainstay in the QPR first team. His desire to compete in the middle of the park is always a plus as he puts 100% into every game.

His weakness is that he is lacking in pace, meaning that sometimes the game can move past him a little too quickly.

Another concern is his international exploits with Australia as they often lead to fatigue and missing large chunks of matches, something which leads his form to suffer.

Why are QPR selling?

Quite simply the decision to sell Massimo Luongo is down to finances.

As well as being the highest earner at the club, Luongo has just one year remaining on his QPR contract.

That means that the club are desperate to offload him in an attempt to get any sort of fee for the player as they simply can’t afford to lose him for free next summer.

It’s understood that Luongo is unwilling to take the required pay cut to fit into QPR’s new wage structure so it seems that an exit for the popular midfielder is the only real solution.

He's worn the captain's armband at QPR - is he a natural leader?

Definitely. He’s not the most outspoken player on the pitch but he certainly leads by example both on and off the pitch. Luongo is a perfect example of what is needed to perform in the Championship and his grounded personality make him a real asset for any team.

He plays a little further forward for his country than he did for QPR - where is he at his best?

I believe he’s a lot more effective in a deeper role. His physical strength and ability to compete and break out of midfield is what makes him stand out, and while he can do a job going into the final third I don’t think he’s technically good enough to be a constant threat in an advanced role.

How much of a hole will his departure leave at QPR?

There’s no doubting that he’s one of QPR’s best players but the desire to let him leave the club has been known for a while.

A player of his quality is always a loss, but the Hoops have made some strong signings to replace Luongo this summer. The only question is how big a loss his experience will be in an extremely young QPR team.

What has the fan's response been to his departure? What is his relationship with the QPR fans?

QPR’s supporters know the situation at Loftus Road and are now very accepting of the fact that they need to sell their higher earners to balance the books.

However that doesn’t mean that they’re happy.

Massimo Luongo was a really popular player at Loftus Road and he’ll almost certainly be met with a chorus of ‘He’s magic, you know!’ if and when he returns to west London with his new club.

How do you expect him to get on at Wednesday?

I’m a big fan of Massimo Luongo and believe he has what it takes to challenge in the upper echelons of the Championship.

Of course Sheffield Wednesday are going through a tricky time themselves, but I think his experience and knowledge of the Championship will be a huge plus for the Owls if they can get a deal done.