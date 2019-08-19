We asked a Luton Town writer what Sheffield Wednesday fans should expect from the Hatters

But what should Owls fans expect from the Hatters in what is the first league meeting between the two sides since 2007? We asked Luton News sports editor Mike Simmonds..

Luton have one point from their opening three games against tough opposition. How have you rated their start to the season?

Although results would suggest otherwise, they have had a promising start to the season. Games against Middlesbrough, Cardiff and West Bromwich Albion made it one of the toughest openings they could have got and Town have acquitted themselves impressively in each game.

Luton Town's Sonny Bradley celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road.

They only lost to Cardiff due to a last minute goal, while matched West Brom for large periods on Saturday, but paid the price of conceding twice in the space of six second half minutes.

How would you describe Luton's style of play? What in particular should Wednesday look out for?

Luton like to play a possession-based game, playing out from the back where possible and trying to create chances by going through the midfield. They also like to counter attack when they can, utilising the pace of their attackers to try and stretch the opposition.

Who are the men that really make Luton Town tick?

Midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has had an excellent start to the season, getting through plenty of work in Town's midfield, while also using the ball well too. Striker James Collins is another to look out for, as he finished top scorer last season and is already off the mark this time around.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Butterfield, particularly away from home, is an important player for the Hatters, while captain Sonny Bradley is an imposing centre half, tough to get the better of aerially. If Izzy Brown is fit enough to start, he could be a real handful as well.

Jacob Butterfield spent a season on loan at Wednesday in 2017/18. How has he started life at Luton?

Butterfield has been one of Jones’ best acquisitions so far, as he looks very comfortable in the holding role, knitting the play together well between defence and midfield, showing a fine array of passing as well.

Graeme Jones was an interesting recruit as manager. How has he started?

He has started impressively as manager, supporters being impressed by the way he has handled himself and the summer acquisitions brought into Kenilworth Road too.

There haven't been too many complaints over his style of play either, as he is definitely making strides with the aim of getting Luton established as a Championship outfit.

What are Luton's aspirations this season? Can they achieve them?

Town’s main aspiration this season has to be to stay up and ensure they remain a Championship club next season having worked so hard to get here.