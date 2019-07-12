We asked a Brentford writer what Sheffield Wednesday fans should expect from Moses Odubajo

Moses Odubajo has signed for Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old arrives at Hillsborough with a reputation for blistering pace and overlapping runs, but what else should Owls fans expect from him, and will he be a success in south Yorkshire? We asked Brentford season ticket holder and writer for the Beesotted fanzine Dave Lane what he thinks of Odubajo.

What sort of player is he?

He plays mainly as a right wing-back, but he has played for us at left-back as well. He describes himself as a winger too, but Brentford didn’t use him much higher up the field, though he loves getting up there. He had two spells with us and was quality both times, he loves getting forward and is a proper athlete.

The way we play, which is pretty much all-out attack, is perfect for him. He was encouraged to overlap with us and he enjoys joining the attack from a deeper position.

What are his major strengths?

His pace and his athleticism, for sure, he loves to get forward. He’s got a very, very good first touch and his passing is pretty accurate – he’s the real deal. If Wednesday can get him in form and firing they’ve got themselves a proper player.

..and his weaknesses?

He is a little bit injury prone. That’s something he struggled with in both spells with us and there are definite question marks over that, though I’m sure Wednesday will have done their due diligence and know what they’re getting. Keeping him fit will be an issue but like I say, if he stays fit and gets a real run in the team, he’s definitely got quality.

He sounds a good player. Why did Brentford let him go?

It definitely came as a bit of a surprise to Brentford fans that he was allowed to leave. Not upset or angry particularly, but surprised. When you start looking at the list of players who’s contracts were running down I think most of us just assumed he’d be kept on – we thought it would be a no-brainer. But if you look at what has happened at Brentford this summer you can see that there’s been a lot of activity and I think we understand that certain players have to be moved off the wage bill to make that happen.

How do you think he will do at Wednesday?