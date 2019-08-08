We asked a Barnsley writer what Sheffield Wednesday fans should expect ahead of Saturday's Yorkshire derby

Barnsley duo Dimitri Cavare and Mallik Wilks celebrate after their 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend.

But their newly-promoted opponents arrive on the crest of their own wave having turned over a much-fancied Fulham side 1-0 in an impressive display.

What should Wednesday fans expect from a Barnsley side that has no fewer than 10 new faces in the changing room?

We asked Barnsley Chronicle sports editor Doug O’Kane what’s what as the Owls prepare for matchday two.

Barnsley got a great win over Fulham on Saturday. How did you set-up to get that win and where were the key performances?

It was a brilliant start. They pressed Fulham and played some good football, with the likes of Cameron McGeehan and scorer Luke Thomas impressing along with the centre-backs. But all of them played well and contributed to a huge win.

Barnsley have added a number of players to their squad this season. How are they settling in? Which of them have stood out so far?

There were concerns that the defence would be weak with four new centre-backs, all 21 or 20, after the sales of Liam Lindsay and Ethan Pinnock. But Mads Andersen and Bambo Diaby did really well on Saturday, against the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Attacking-wise, Mallik Wilks is probably the most exciting new signing having scored 16 goals for Doncaster Rovers on loan last season then being signed permanently from Leeds by Barnsley and making a good debut.

How are Barnsley likely to set up against Wednesday?

I would have thought it will be the same as the opening game – a 4-4-1-1 formation with captain Mike Bahre just behind Cauley Woodrow. Team: Radlinger; Sibbick, Anderson, Diaby, Cavare; Thomas, Mowatt, McGeehan, Wilks; Bahre; Woodrow.

Where do you see the key battles taking place?

I think central midfield will be interesting. Cameron McGeehan and Alex Mowatt have been excellent as Barnsley’s engine room, but they will need to be at their best against the likes of Kieran Lee, Barry Bannan and Sam Hutchinson.

Kadeem Harris, the former Barnsley player, and Adam Reach will be a big test for Toby Sibbick and Dimitri Cavare who are both playing out of position as right-back and left-back. But Barnsley’s wingers Wilks and Thomas will also fancy their chances against the home full-backs.

Which Barnsley player should Wednesday fans keep an eye out for?