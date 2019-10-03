WATCH: Sheffield Wednesday writers Dom Howson and Alex Miller talk losses, Latics and Luongo
Another game, another Owls Chat for our men Dom Howson and Alex Miller as they chinwag all things Sheffield Wednesday in what has been a busy week.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 17:59 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 18:00 pm
After an unsuccessful trip to Hull, the blue and white army welcome Paul Cook’s Wigan Athletic to Hillsborough on Saturday and will hope to make a statement heading into the latest international break.
Who will take the place of suspended Sam Hutchinson in midfield? How vital is the return of Steven Fletcher? The lads chew the fat.