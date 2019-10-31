WATCH: Sheffield Wednesday writers Dom Howson and Alex Miller talk Börner, Beattie and Blackburn
It seems a long time since Sheffield Wednesday’s Yorkshire derby stalemate with Leeds United. But that and so much more is on the table of discussion as our men Dom Howson and Alex Miller chew the fat ahead of the Owls’ trip to Blackburn.
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 5:55 pm
Updated
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 5:56 pm
Feel free to tweet either of them via @DomHowson and @AlexMiller91 to give your opinions and tell us what you think the side should be for the cross-Pennines trip.