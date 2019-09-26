WATCH: Sheffield Wednesday writers Dom Howson and Alex Miller discuss Monk, Boro and settling in
A new manager, a congested fixture schedule and mixed results have added up to another manic few weeks at Sheffield Wednesday.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 18:12 pm
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 18:12 pm
The Star’s Wednesday writing team of Dom Howson and Alex Miller have sat down to discuss just a handful of the matters arising, including how Garry Monk has settled in and the challenge ahead at the Riverside.