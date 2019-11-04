WATCH: Former Sheffield Wednesday forward nets his first goal for New Zealand-based Wellington Phoenix

Gary Hooper is congratulated by his Wellington Peonix team mates after scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-2 defeat at Melbourne City

The 31-year-old, who left south Yorkshire with four seasons and 43 Owls goals to his name, signed for New Zealand-based A-League outfit Wellington Phoenix on October 17.

And the marksman has his first Nix goal, scoring their opener in a 3-2 defeat to Melbourne City yesterday, thanks in part to an assist by former Bradford City man David Ball.

The goal, a headed effort at the back post after some loose City defending, came in his first start for the club having come of the bench against Perth Glory last weekend.

Hooper was voted as the Kiwi side’s man of the match by fans for his goal-scoring start.

The defeat is Phoenix’s fourth in four matches, leaving them at the foot of a table they were expected to compete in this season.