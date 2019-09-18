Watch the debut goal that won an on-loan Sheffield Wednesday youngster Scotland's goal of the month
Sheffield Wednesday youngster Jack Stobbs got his loan move to Scottish Premier League outfit Livingston off to a dream start, bagging the goal of the month for August in his debut outing.
His thunderous volley from the edge of the Ross County area on August 24 made its way into the top corner and in a poll on the SPFL’s official Twitter feed, it earned 31.2% of the vote and beat off competition from all three tiers of the Scottish leagues.
The 22-year-old winger signed for the Lions in August and has made two appearances up north, suffering an injury in the same fixture after himself coming on as a substitute in the 29th minute.
Stobbs’ 52nd-minute strike was the final goal in a 4-1 win for Livingston, who are sat fifth in the table after five games.
In a message on social media the youngster said: “Thank you to everyone who voted, appreciated!”
He was on the bench for their 3-1 reversal at Ibrox this weekend, where Rangers ran out 3-1 winners in front of a sell-out crowd.
The terms of his loan would currently see Stobbs return to south Yorkshire in the new year, though it is understood that a new deal could be negotiated.