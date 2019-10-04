Versatile Sheffield Wednesday player sets goal target

The versatile Wednesday player made the admission ahead of their home meeting with Wigan Athletic.

Iorfa opened his goal-scoring account in the Owls' 4-1 triumph at Middlesbrough, heading home Barry Bannan's superb free kick.

He told The Star: "It was good to get up and running. I needed it because I missed a chance against Everton when I should have scored then.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I had a decent goal return last season so I am happy to be off the mark for the season and hopefully I can kick on from here."

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster, who can operate at right-back or centre-half, has emerged a big threat from set pieces. He contributed three goals last season after joining Wednesday for around £200,000 from Wolves back in January.

"I set myself five this year," said Iorfa. "I got three last year but I have set myself five.

"I am hoping I can get a few before Christmas and then whatever happens happens but I am hoping to get at least five this year."

Next up for Iorfa and Wednesday is a clash against a Wigan side that have won just once of their last 27 matches on the road in all competitions (W1 D6 L20).

He said: "I think it will be similar to Hull in a way that they are quite physical and direct. "It is something we will be prepared for but we know we have good players and if we play to the best of our abilities, like we did at Middlesbrough, we know what we can do.

"We need to put a good performance this weekend."

Iorfa is enjoying life under manager Garry Monk, saying: "You can see the ideas he is putting in place. You can see as a team that we are getting a bit of style of play and getting used to his ideas.

Owls defender Dominic Iorfa

"I think in the next few weeks we have got a break so we will have more time to work on his ideas.