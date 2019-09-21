Two Sheffield Wednesday players are a booking away from suspension
Two Sheffield Wednesday stars are on the brink of suspension.
Centre-half Julian Börner and holding midfielder Sam Hutchinson are both a booking away from a one-match ban. The pair have each racked up four yellow cards since the start of the season.
German defender Börner, a summer signing from Arminia Bielefeld, received his latest caution in Saturday's draw with Fulham. He was penalised late on for a foul on substitute Aboubakar Kamara.
As for Hutchinson, he was booked in the dying minutes for dissent after reacting angrily towards a refereeing decision going against him.
The cut-off point for players picking up five yellow cards falls after 19 matches in the English Football League. It then rises to 10 bookings before a suspension would be triggered. Wednesday, who entertain Premier League Everton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, currently occupy sit eighth in the Championship after eight matches.
Yellow cards only count in the competition they are received.
The Owls have made a solid start to the Garry Monk era, collecting four points from two outings.
Monk praised their battling qualities after earning a share of the spoils against Fulham.
He said: "Fans respect commitment and fight to that shirt in any circumstances. You need to have that and that is how you connect it all together.
"I think the response at the end told you that the fans appreciated that effort.
"There are definitely things we need to work on but in the meantime we have got to get that organisation and discipline right. We know we can be a threat.
We were a threat in the first half on a few occasions.
"The foundations of fight, spirit, character and organisation to come fighting back the way we did are most important."