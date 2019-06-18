Ticket prices for Sheffield Wednesday's friendly at Lincoln City confirmed
The price of a ticket for Sheffield Wednesday’s first pre-season friendly has been confirmed.
The Owls will make the trip to Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank ground on July 13 to take on last season’s League Two champions.
Tickets will cost £10 for adults, £5 for those aged between 18-21 and £5 for anyone over the age of 60. Under 18s will be charged £2.
An initial allocation of 1,945 tickets has been given to Wednesday.
Lee Bullen, who featured as interim manager during last season’s campaign, said earlier this month how important pre-season friendlies will be for manager Steve Bruce.
"I think more of his philosophy and message will come in pre-season and I think that it is the most crucial period for any new coach,
"I think he believes that the club have the building blocks to be very successful and that starts with the fan-base it has.
“He clearly stated how impressed he was with that, having played against Wednesday and also seen it first hand in the play-off final.