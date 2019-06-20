Ticket prices announced for Sheffield Wednesday's friendly at Northampton
Sheffield Wednesday will head to the East Midlands for part of their pre-season preparations as they take on Northampton Town at their Sixfields Stadium on Tuesday July 16.
There will be a two-tiered pricing system for season ticket holders and non-season ticket holders and Wednesday have been given an allocation of 1,475 fans.
Season Ticket holders are priced at:
Adults £12
65 & Over £10
Under 18 (unaccompanied) £5
Under 18 (accompanied)* £1
Under 7 * Free
Non-Season Ticket holders are priced at:
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Adults £14
65 & Over £12
Under 18 (Unaccompanied) £5
Under 18 (Accompanied)* £1
Under 7 * Free
Under 18s and Under 7s accompanied by an adult must purchase their tickets via the SWFC Ticket Office.
Tickets can be bought through the club. Season Ticket holders will be able to secure tickets from 9am on Wednesday June 26. Non-season ticket holders will be able to buy remaining tickets from 9am on Monday July 1 from 9am.
The match follows their other confirmed friendly at Lincoln City on June 13.