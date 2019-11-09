"Throwing away too many points": Frustrated Sheffield Wednesday fans react to late disappointment against Swansea

Owls fans went from pandemonium to disappointment in the flash of an eye in injury time as they watched their side draw 2-2 with Swansea City at Hillsborough.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 5:23 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th November 2019, 5:33 pm
Sheffield Wednesday fans were left frustrated after a late Swansea City equaliser left them with just a point

A late Morgan Fox goal seemed to give the home side all three points having been behind for much of the game, before Ben Wilmot’s equaliser gave the Swans a share of the spoils.

Wednesday fans took to social media to express their frustration at a topsy-turvy game.