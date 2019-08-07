This is why Sheffield Wednesday's Carabao Cup match with Bury is under threat

Bury's Gigg Lane

The Lancashire side, promoted to League One last season, have already had their opening league fixtures suspended due to ongoing financial turmoil.

Previously the EFL have given at least seven days notice to clubs involved, but with the Wednesday clash set to take place on Tuesday 13, it remains unclear whether the game will go ahead.

But why is the game in danger of being suspended? What does suspended mean? And what will happen to Wednesday if it is? Here are a handful of your questions answered.

When is the match set to take place?

The Carabao Cup first round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Bury is set to take place on Tuesday August 13 at Hillsborough, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Why could the match be ‘suspended’?

In a nutshell, the EFL are not satisfied that Bury’s financial situation will allow them to immediately settle all football debts, meet ongoing obligations to unsecured creditors and ensure the club has the appropriate financial resources for the 2019/20 season.

Until this is the case Bury matches will not go ahead and it has been suggested that their place in the football league is under threat.

The EFL has acknowledged the difficulty of the situation Bury find themselves in and it is understood they have been in constant dialogue with the club’s owners to find a solution to their issues, which has not been forthcoming thus far.

What games have been suspended so far? What does suspended actually mean?

Bury’s opening two fixtures of their League One campaign – at home to MK Dons and away at Accrington Stanley – have been suspended due to an EFL ruling over the state of the Shakers’ finances.

Those matches are effectively postponed, to be played at a later date. If the very worst happens and Bury are to be expelled from the league, the matches will be cancelled and the League One season will effectively continue as a 23-team division.

What does all this mean for the match against Wednesday?

It is understood that the EFL have tried to keep a seven-day notice period for clubs involved in a match suspension.

That window has come and gone, though an announcement is expected either way at some stage today.

What will happen to Wednesday’s place in the Carabao Cup if the match is suspended or cancelled?