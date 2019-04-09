This is why Sam Hutchinson was not in the Sheffield Wednesday squad to face Nottingham Forest

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has revealed the reason Sam Hutchinson was a surprise absence from the squad in Tuesday night’s match against Nottingham Forest.

The Owls were without both the tenacious number 23 and his central midfield partner Barry Bannan for the clash, with Adam Reach and Joey Pelupessy deputising in the 3-0 win.

Owls Sam Hutchinson......Pic Steve Ellis

And the Wednesday boss revealed that Hutchinson has been suffering with illness, so was unable to play in the match.

He said: "He's sick. Was sick yesterday, vomiting all day in his bed so we had to deal with that and Bannan.

“We had to deal with two midfielders gone and Adam Reach has gone and played in the middle of the pitch - I don't think he has played there in a long, long time in a two, which was good."

Barry Bannan sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Hillsborough, although Bruce revealed he is unsure of an expected return date for the Scottish central midfielder.

Dominic Iorfa and Rolando Aarons were also missing through injury as Lucas Joao and Achraf Lazaar both made their comebacks after spells on the sidelines,