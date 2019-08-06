This is why Bristol City have written a controversial email to Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol City have written an email to Sheffield Wednesday and all 22 other Championship clubs letting them know that, in the event of injury, they will refuse to kick the ball out of play this season unless it is due to a ‘serious head injury’.
The message follows an incident in their match against Leeds United on Sunday that saw the Robins play on despite an injury to Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich. It sparked a confrontation on the touchline between the two benches.
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson said it was important that they let the clubs know early on in the season.
"It's fine. We sent an email out to the clubs because this happens often," said Johnson.
"Somebody goes down and sometimes it's tactical, because people try and gain an advantage and sometimes it's genuine.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
"So we just decided as a club that we're going to make a rule for the 46 games that we're going to let the referee manage the game.
"If the referee sees a head injury he will stop the game but if it's not a head injury he will play on."
Last season Leeds became the subject of national debate after they played on to score in a Championship match against Aston Villa last season, later allowing them to equalise.