Hillsborough, 1996.

This is who was in the team the last time Sheffield Wednesday won their first two games of the season

With handsome wins over Reading and Barnsley under their belt, Sheffield Wednesday are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship league table.

By Alex Miller
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 16:08

You have to look back to the 1996/97 season for the last time the Owls won their first two matches when they breezed past Yorkshire rivals Leeds United with a 2-0 win at Elland Road. But who was in the team that day? Let’s take a look.

1. Kevin Pressman

Big Kevin Pressman played between the sticks and kept a clean sheet for the Owls.

Photo: Ben Radford

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Peter Atherton

Combative defender Peter Atherton battled on in one of his 214 appearances for the Owls.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Dejan Stefanovic

The tough Serbian defender produced a gallant display in what was his second season at S6.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Des Walker

Wednesday legend Walker was an ever-present in the 1996/97 season.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4