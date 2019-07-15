This is who many Sheffield Wednesday fans want as their replacement for Newcastle United-bound Steve Bruce
As the Steve Bruce to Newcastle United saga rumbles on into its second week, Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to social media to debate their ideal replacement.
The former Sheffield United and Sunderland manager is reported to have resigned from his position as manager at the club this morning, in doing so making it clear he wants to move to his boyhood club Newcastle United.
The two clubs appear to moving ever closer to agreeing a compensation fee after days of talks.
And so with Wednesdayites looking ahead to the next man in the managerial hotseat, the name on many lips was that of Chris Hughton, promoted from the Championship twice with Newcastle and Brighton.
The 60-year-old is the early favourite for the job with the bookmakers, with other names including Aitor Karanka and Garry Monk also spoken of.