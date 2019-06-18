This is where Sheffield Wednesday u23s will play their home games this season
Sheffield Wednesday’s youthful second-string will play the majority of their home matches at Stocksbridge Park Steels next season, subject to Premier League approval.
Academy manager Steve Haslem said the move is an important one and that it will provide players the opportunity to “play in more of a proper matchday environment on a regular basis.”
It continues the positive relationship between the two clubs, which will also see an Owls XI travel to Bracken Moor ground for a pre-season friendly on July 13.
The ground has a capacity of 3,500, with 450 of those seated.
Haslem, who himself came through the ranks at Hillsborough before making 143 appearances for the club, said: “We are really pleased to confirm this new arrangement with Stocksbridge Park Steels.
“They have long been friends of our club so we are looking forward to taking the Under-23s to Bracken Moor.
“It is very much a mutually beneficial arrangement. From our perspective, it’s important that the younger lads play in more of a proper matchday environment on a regular basis.
“The Under-23s will still play a small number of games at Hillsborough so the step up will smooth the pathway, rather than playing games at Middlewood Road, where they train day in, day out.
“For Stocksbridge, Wednesday playing at Bracken Moor will help raise some much-needed funds whilst hosting a Championship club along the way.”
Cross-city rivals Sheffield United have played a number of youth fixtures at the Bracken Moor ground in recent seasons.